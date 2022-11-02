ESPN Computer Ranks NFL's 5 Hardest Remaining Schedules

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06: Mac Jones #10 of the New England Patriots hands the ball off to Damien Harris #37 of the New England Patriots during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on December 06, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

With Week 9 of the NFL season about to be underway, ESPN's Football Power Index has revealed the toughest remaining schedules in the league.

The Patriots currently have the toughest remaining schedule, per ESPN's FPI. Their remaining schedule features games against the Bills, Bengals, Dolphins and Vikings.

The Bengals are right behind the Patriots for the toughest schedule. They still need to face the Bills, Chiefs, Ravens and Titans among others.

Coming in at No. 3 are the Browns. They have an upcoming three-game stretch that includes the Dolphins, Bills ands Buccaneers.

The Seahawks and Titans round out the top five for toughest schedules.

Seattle will finish the season with games against the 49ers, Chiefs, Jets and Rams. Tennessee, meanwhile, has to face the Chiefs, Broncos, Packers, Bengals and Eagles over the next month.

We'll see if these five teams can get through the second half of their schedules without many losses.