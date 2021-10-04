We’re already four weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. By now, it’s fairly obvious who the league’s worst quarterbacks are.

ESPN released its ranking, based on QBR, of the NFL’s five worst quarterbacks on Monday. The list includes four rookies and one notable veteran.

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields tops the list. He’s followed by Davis Mills of the Houston Texans, Zach Wilson of the New York Jets, Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Then, at No. 28, Ben Roethlisberger of the Pittsburgh Steelers checks in.

Big Ben has played a step slower than the defense all season long. It’s only a matter of time before the Steelers make a quarterback change. They practically have to if they want any chance at winning the AFC North, which is already an uphill climb.

The five worst quarterbacks in QBR are four rookies and Ben Roethlisberger. pic.twitter.com/sNgzLmkW60 — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) October 4, 2021

It’s no surprise four rookies join Ben Roethlisberger at the bottom of ESPN’s NFL quarterback ratings. That’s usually what happens most years.

It’s worth mention Mac Jones and Trey Lance are the only rookies who don’t make the list. Jones is off to a strong start in his professional debut. Just last night the former Alabama star went toe-to-toe with Tom Brady. ‘

Lance, meanwhile, is still Jimmy Garoppolo’s backup. A door to more playing time may have been opened on Sunday when Jimmy G didn’t play in the second half because of a calf injury. Lance could see much more playing time in coming weeks.

Rookies like Fields, Lawrence and Wilson have plenty of work to do to avoid finishing last in QBR this season.