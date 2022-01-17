ESPN Computer Updates Super Bowl Prediction After Sunday’s Games

The first round of the NFL Playoffs will be in the books after tonight. Only eight teams will remain with a chance to play in Super Bowl LVI.

Even though we’re still waiting on one result–Rams-Cardinals on Monday Night Football–ESPN has updated its Football Power Index (FPI) projections for the rest of the postseason.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the defending Super Bowl champions, still have the best numerical odds to reach the Super Bowl. According to the FPI, the Bucs have a 40.6% chance to win the NFC.

Their most likely opponent in the big game? The Buffalo Bills, who have a 33.0% chance of winning the AFC, per the FPI calculations. Right behind them are the Kansas City Chiefs at 32.4%.

Meanwhile, the Green Bay Packers have the second-best odds of making the Super Bowl, with a 35.5% chance. Like last year though, the FPI doesn’t think Green Bay will be able to get past Tom Brady and the Bucs.

You can view the full updated FPI projections here.