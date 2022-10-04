Look: ESPN Computer's Super Bowl Pick After Week 4

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 12: Josh Allen #17 of the Buffalo Bills throws a pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the third quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 12, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Every week, Super Bowl projections from ESPN's Football Power Index change.

Last week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers had a 30.1 percent chance to make the Super Bowl. The Buffalo Bills, meanwhile, had a 24.6 percent chance to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl.

Although the latest FPI projections have changed, they still have the Buccaneers and Bills meeting in the big game.

The Buccaneers' chances of making the Super Bowl have dropped to 28.5 percent. On the flip side, the Bills' chances increased to 30.1 percent.

Here are the top five teams by percentage:

Bills (30.1 percent) Buccaneers (28.5 percent) Packers (28.3 percent) Chiefs (28.1 percent) Eagles (15.7 percent)

While the matchup remains the same, ESPN's FPI has the Green Bay Packers inching closer to the top spot in the NFC.

Switching over to the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs have the second-highest percentage. As of now, it seems like the Bills and Chiefs are on a collision course.

The Bills, Buccaneers, Chiefs and Packers are all favored in Week 5. If they take care of business, the FPI projections won't change all that much.