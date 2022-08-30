ESPN Has Officially Re-Signed 4 Prominent NFL Analysts

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Former NFL Player, Steve Young attends the NFL Honors at University of Minnesota on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

ESPN has extended four prominent NFL personalities ahead of the 2022 season.

The network announced Tuesday afternoon that they re-signed Steve Young, Booger McFarland, Jeff Saturday, and Alex Smith. The former players will continue to provide football analysis in studio shows.

Per ESPN's news release, Young and McFarland will both remain regulars on Monday Night Countdown.

Young will also join Pardon the Interruption for a recurring segment on Thursdays. Meanwhile, McFarland will still break down Saturday college football for ABC and host Sunday's NFL Primetime alongside Chris Berman on ESPN+.

Saturday will help start ESPN's football-focused Monday schedule on NFL Rewind while continuing to frequently appear on Get Up and other studio shows.

Smith, who joined The Worldwide Leader last year, will make select Monday Night Countdown appearances throughout the season. He'll also contribute to various studio shows and Sunday NFL Countdown.

Football has turned into a year-round event in terms of coverage, but ESPN will especially shift into NFL gear when the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills kick off the new season next Thursday.