ESPN Host Has Brutally Honest Admission On NFL Safety

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 04: Bomani Jones onstage during "Colin In Black And White", Netflix, And Dreamville Present Path To Power Summit at Clark Atlanta University on November 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Netflix ) Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Like many others, ESPN's Bomani Jones was horrified by the scene in Cincinnati Monday night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field.

Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after a tackle and had to be revived on the field. He is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

On CNN this morning, Jones said he initially thought that maybe Hamlin suffered a spinal injury, but it became clear that things were much more serious after an update from the ESPN broadcast.

"After they came back from a couple of commercial breaks and then said they were administering CPR, I called one of my colleagues and said 'Did we watch somebody die?'" Jones admitted.

Jones also offered a sobering assessment of the general safety of the NFL and the game of football.

"You think they can find a way to make this safe? No, they can't. That's just not what this game is or what it's ever going to be," Jones said.

Hamlin, 24, is being treated at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The 24-year-old defensive back's family released a statement earlier today.

"On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time," it read. "We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country."

"Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them."