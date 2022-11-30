ESPN Host's Message For OBJ After Plane Incident: Fly Private

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 21: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before a game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 21, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Odell Beckham Jr. was removed from a flight at Miami International Airport. Stephen A. Smith and Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo discussed this incident on this Wednesday's episode of "First Take."

Russo offered some expensive advice to Beckham. He believes the former Pro Bowl wide receiver should purchase his own jet..

"First of all, buy a private plane," Russo said. "He's making million of dollars!"

Russo then started ranting about Beckham not having his seatbelt on while he's on a commercial plane. And if that wasn't wild enough, he brought up hypothetical scenarios regarding this flight.

"How about the poor slob in the back of the plane whose got a connecting flight to Tahiti," Russo yelled. "He somehow misses his connection because the plane is about to take off and they have to go back to the plane because he [Odell] wont put his seatbelt on."

Moments like this either make "First Take" highly entertaining or very unwatchable. It all depends on how you view Russo.

As for Beckham, it doesn't sound like this plane incident will affect his free agency tour. He's expected to meet with the Bills, Cowboys and Giants.