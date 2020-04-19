ESPN Insider Names 1 Possible Suitor For RB Leonard Fournette

Heading into Thursday’s NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly in trade talks involving running back Leonard Fournette. Jacksonville previously used the No. 4 overall pick on Fournette in 2017.

The former LSU star is coming off his most productive professional season, but the Jaguars seem intent on rebuilding. Also, Fournette recently made comments campaigning for the team to sign free agent quarterback Cam Newton, while Jacksonville has publicly said it will move forward with Gardner Minshew as its starter in 2020.

While CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora doesn’t think the Jags will get “anything of value” in exchange for Fournette. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler is a little bit more hopeful. Fowler discussed Fournette on SportsCenter this morning.

While admitting that Fournette “presents some challenges” and there are “some character concern,” Fowler also said “he will have a market.” He then named one team in particular that might be interested.

Via 247Sports:

“But there are some character concerns. He’s had some issues with coaches there in Jacksonville. So I’m told, from people who have worked with him, if you go into a new locker room, there could be some problems, potentially. “But he should have a home because you look at teams like the Detroit Lions (that) come to mind — they looked for running back help in free agency, it didn’t happen. Now, there’s a lot of good players in the draft, but they could go for a bruising back like Fournette to help (veteran quarterback) Matthew Stafford.”

In 2019, Fournette rushed for a career-high 1,152 yards while catching 76 passes for 522 yards, both also career-highs. Those numbers signified a bounce-back from an injury-riddled 2018 season.

The 2020 NFL Draft starts on Thursday. We’ll see if Fournette has a new home by then.