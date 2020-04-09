ESPN Insider Provides The Latest On Cam Newton’s Decision

The Carolina Panthers made the decision to release Cam Newton earlier this offseason.

The Panthers failed to find a trade partner for the former MVP so the team had no choice but to eat his $19 million salary or cut him. Instead of bringing Cam back for another year to see what he had left in the tank, Carolina signed Teddy Bridgewater to take over for Newton.

After being on the market for a few weeks, several teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for Newton. Perhaps the most-common is the New England Patriots. However, the latest report from ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler suggested Cam could wait to make a decision.

“I spoke to a source close to Cam Newton and he’s willing to wait right now if he has to,” Fowler said. “He’s going to be patient and he wants to get his spot back as a high-level starter.”

“He’s highly motivated to do so, there simply aren’t enough starting jobs available. If he has to wait until after the draft or maybe somebody gets injured, he’s willing to do that. He knows the Patriots may be one of those teams that are looking.”

From @SportsCenter with @JayHarrisESPN: Source close to Cam Newton says QB willing to stay patient, possibly until after draft and beyond to find right fit; Jadeveon Clowney still considering shorter term deals. pic.twitter.com/9gq89xgZ4m — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) April 9, 2020

Newton has been active on social media, making it clear he’s working extremely hard this offseason.

After missing most of the 2019 campaign, he looks healthy and ready to go for 2020.