ESPN Insider Reveals When Cam Newton Could Make Decision

Of all the remaining quarterbacks free agents, Cam Newton might be the biggest name still on the market. The 2015 NFL MVP is still unsigned.

Newton will turn 31 this year and is coming off a season where he played in only two games due to injury. The battering his body has taken over the last few seasons has likely caused some teams to shy away from pursuing him.

All reports indicate Newton wants to be a starter next season and won’t sign somewhere to be a backup. The latest report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicates Newton is in no rush to pick a team because of that reason.

Fowler appeared on SportsCenter this morning and discussed Newton’s outlook going forward. According to Fowler, the longtime Carolina Panthers star is willing to wait until after the NFL Draft to sign with a team. By that time, Newton will see which teams have found their future starting QB in the draft.

He’ll also have a clearer picture of which teams might still be interested in bringing him in.

“I spoke to a source close to Cam Newton and he’s willing to wait right now if he has to,” Fowler said, via 247Sports. “He’s going to be patient. He wants to get his spot back as a high-level starter. He’s highly motivated to do so. There simply aren’t a lot of starting jobs available. So if he has to wait until after the draft, or maybe somebody gets injured, he is willing to do that. He knows the Patriots or maybe one of those teams could be looking. He doesn’t know what they’re going to do, obviously, just yet. They haven’t played their hand.”

The 2020 NFL Draft will take place from April 23-25.

The 2011 No. 1 overall pick, Newton has passed for 29,041 yards and 182 touchdowns in nine seasons. He has also rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns.