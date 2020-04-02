ESPN Insider Shares Latest On DE Jadeveon Clowney

The Spun

Former Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney remains one of the top NFL free agents still available. But based on the latest reports, it looks like Clowney may remain available for a while.

According to ESPN’s Josina Anderson, the Seahawks believe that Clowney “doesn’t seem quite ready to make a decision.” However, Anderson noted that Seattle is also adjusting their spending budget “for a possible Clowney return.” Per the report, Seattle still thinks highly of the former No. 1 overall pick.

The Seahawks acquired Clowney in a trade with the Houston Texans last year. They gave up linebackers Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo and a third-round pick to get him.

But even though the Seahawks invested relatively little for a three-time Pro Bowler, Clowney’s production didn’t exactly justify the risk. He started 11 of 13 games, making just three sacks in 2019. However, he did record four forced fumbles and had 13 QB hits.

But most teams are likely to balk at the alleged price tag Clowney has placed on himself.

Reports suggest that he wants elite pass rusher money even though he has yet to record double-digit sacks in a season.

Wherever Clowney ultimately goes, it will likely be for much less than elite pass rusher dollars.

Will Clowney return to the Seahawks in 2020?

