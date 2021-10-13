ESPN Makes Significant NFL Playoff Announcement

Last month, the NFL announced this season’s Super Wild Card Weekend will conclude with a game on Monday night. Moments ago, the NFL world received an update on that playoff game that’ll take place at the end of Wild Card Weekend.

ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro announced that ABC/ESPN will broadcast the playoff game that’ll take place on Monday night. This makes sense considering the network hosts Monday Night Football on a weekly basis during the regular season.

It’s unclear what ESPN has planned for this playoff game, but Andrew Marchand of the New York Post wouldn’t be surprised if the Manning brothers are allowed to cover this game on the alternate broadcast.

The main broadcast team that features Brian Griese, Steve Levy and Louis Riddick should be on the regular broadcast for this game on Super Wild Card Weekend.

“The Monday Night Football Wild Card game will be on ABC/ESPN, ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro just said at the SBJ conference,” Marchand tweeted. I’d presume you will get Manningcast, along with the main broadcast with Levy, Griese & Riddick.”

Marchand added that ESPN will host a Monday night playoff game for the next five years.

The NFL expanded its Wild Card Weekend format since there are now seven teams from each conference that make the postseason. Although there are some fans who are against this new format, they might change their minds after watching a playoff game on Monday night.