ESPN’s Matthew Berry Has A Message For All NFL Players

ESPN fantasy football analyst Matthew Berry has now weighed in on NFL players’ responses to the ongoing controversy involving Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

In a story that almost defies description, Jackson has come under fire for posting an anti-Semitic quote to his Instagram story over the weekend. The quote was mistakenly attributed to Adolf Hitler.

Jackson was swiftly rebuked on social media, and has been soundly criticized by fans and the media, as expected. But Berry thinks the wideout’s NFL constituents haven’t been vocal enough, especially considering how much they have spoken out about systemic racism and inequality lately.

“Has any current NFL player come out yet denouncing DeSean Jackson?” Berry asked. “I haven’t seen anyone but maybe I missed someone. You are either against all hate or you are not. It’s not a pick and choose proposition.”

Jackson has since apologized for his post in a statement on Instagram.

“I post a lot of things that are sent to me. I do not have hatred towards anyone,” Jackson said. “I really didn’t realize what this passage was saying. Hitler has caused terrible pain to Jewish people like the pain African-Americans have suffered. We should be together fighting anti-Semitism and racism. This was a mistake to post this and I truly apologize for posting it and sorry for any hurt I have caused.”

We’re still waiting to see what the final fallout of this will be for the 33-year-old Jackson. Might the Eagles cut him?