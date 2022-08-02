ESPN Names NFL's Greatest Running Back Of All-Time

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

With the NFL season finally here, ESPN had 50 experts, reporters and analysts name the league's greatest player of all time at every position.

It's not a surprise to see Tom Brady and Jerry Rice on the list. They're undoubtedly the most accomplished players at their respective positions.

When it comes to running back, however, there are plenty of good options to choose from. ESPN ultimately went with Browns legend Jim Brown.

"Brown was 29 years old when his final season began in 1965 and stunned many when he retired after that season. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry over his career, was the league MVP three times and was chosen for the Pro Bowl every year of his career. Brown retired as the league's all-time leading rusher and scored three touchdowns in his final game -- the 1966 Pro Bowl," Jeff Legwold said, via ESPN.

Brown received 23 first-place votes from the panel of experts, reporters and analysts.

Former Lions star Barry Sanders received the second-most votes (14).

Walter Payton, Emmitt Smith, Marshall Faulk, Eric Dickerson and LaDainian Tomlinson all received at least one vote as well.

It's hard to blame ESPN for picking Brown as the greatest running back ever. Strong arguments can be made though for Payton, Sanders and Smith.