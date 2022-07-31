ESPN Names The NFL's No. 1 "Under The Radar" Player

INGLEWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 8: A view outside SoFi Stadium during Super Bowl LVI media availability day on February 8, 2022 in Inglewood, CA before Sundays game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Who's the most "under the radar" player heading into the 2022 NFL regular season?

ESPN has made its pick.

According to the Worldwide Leader, the league's most under-the-radar player plays for the Los Angeles Chargers.

It's wide receiver Josh Palmer.

"The extremely exciting part is that Palmer is dialed into one of the best offenses in the NFL. Allen might not be washed up yet, but he turned 30 in April and will eventually leave a target vacuum to be filled. Palmer has also already earned his quarterback's confidence," ESPN writes.

With Justin Herbert throwing him the ball, it would not be surprising to see Palmer break out.

You can view ESPN's complete list of underrated players in 2022 here.