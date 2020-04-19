ESPN Will Have 1 Solo Host For The NFL Draft

ESPN’s NFL Draft coverage will look a lot different this year. After all, the annual event will not be held in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NFL sent cameras to nearly 60 top prospects so they could film themselves in their home. ESPN will also have plenty of analysts and reporters covering the draft remotely.

The Worldwide Leader will have one host stationed in Bristol, according to The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch. It will be Trey Wingo.

Wingo has been a staple of ESPN draft coverage over the last few years. He’ll be joined remotely by analysts such as Booger McFarland, Mel Kiper Jr. and Louis Riddick, as well as reporter Suzy Kolber and veteran insiders Chris Mortensen and Adam Schefter.

NFL Network will also be broadcasting the event.

One NFL Draft TV note for you: Trey Wingo will be the solo host for this year's Draft for ESPN/ NFL Network coverage. He'll be in Bristol. Rich Eisen will host from LA the "Draft-A-Thon," a charity initiative which will be live-streamed on NFL's social/digital platforms. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) April 19, 2020

The first round of the 2020 NFL Draft gets going on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET. Rounds two and three will be conducted on Friday.

On Saturday, the draft will finish up with rounds four through seven.