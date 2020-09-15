ESPN Ranks The NFL’s Top 5 Teams After Week 1

Week 1 of the 2020 NFL season is in the books, and ESPN has updated its popular weekly NFL power rankings accordingly.

For the most part, the chalk held steady in the NFL in Week 1. The best teams took care of business, starting with the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs last Thursday night.

The Baltimore Ravens, last year’s No. 1 seed in the AFC, blasted the Cleveland Browns. Meanwhile, last year’s NFC champion, the San Francisco 49ers, suffered a somewhat surprising defeat to the Arizona Cardinals, but some pundits think they could be a breakout team in the NFC.

Below is ESPN’s new top five. The Chiefs and Ravens remained in the first two spots, with the Saints moving up from No. 4 to No. 3 and the Seahawks going from No. 5 to No. 4. The Packers moved into the top five thanks to the 49ers loss.

Kansas City Chiefs Baltimore Ravens New Orleans Saints Seattle Seahawks Green Bay Packers

You can view ESPN’s entire updated power rankings here.

This week, some of the key matchups include Eagles-Rams, New England-Seattle and Baltimore-Houston.

We’ll see how the power rankings shift after Week 2.