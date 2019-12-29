The Spun

ESPN Predicts 4 NFL Head Coaches Will Be Fired On Monday

A closeup of Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone.BUFFALO, NY - NOVEMBER 25: Head coach Doug Marrone of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on from the sideline during NFL game action against the Buffalo Bills at New Era Field on November 25, 2018 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)

Today is the final day of the NFL regular season, but tomorrow will be on the more active days of the league year: Black Monday.

Every year, multiple coaches are fired on the first day after the regular season ends. As of today, ESPN is predicting that four head coaches will get the axe tomorrow.

This morning, Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported on the fate of six full-time head coaches. The pair of veteran insiders think that Adam Gase (Jets) and Anthony Lynn (Chargers) are safe.

As for who isn’t safe, Schefter and Mortensen think the Cowboys’ Jason Garrett, the Browns’ Freddie Kitchens, the Jaguars’ Doug Marrone and the Giants’ Pat Shurmur are all “likely out.”

Interim head coaches Bill Callahan (Redskins) and Perry Fewell (Panthers) will not be hired permanently.

Of course, some of these situations are fluid, and things can change over the next day or so.

One thing is for certain though: tomorrow will be eventful.


