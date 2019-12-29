ESPN Predicts 4 NFL Head Coaches Will Be Fired On Monday

Today is the final day of the NFL regular season, but tomorrow will be on the more active days of the league year: Black Monday.

Every year, multiple coaches are fired on the first day after the regular season ends. As of today, ESPN is predicting that four head coaches will get the axe tomorrow.

This morning, Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen reported on the fate of six full-time head coaches. The pair of veteran insiders think that Adam Gase (Jets) and Anthony Lynn (Chargers) are safe.

As for who isn’t safe, Schefter and Mortensen think the Cowboys’ Jason Garrett, the Browns’ Freddie Kitchens, the Jaguars’ Doug Marrone and the Giants’ Pat Shurmur are all “likely out.”

Interim head coaches Bill Callahan (Redskins) and Perry Fewell (Panthers) will not be hired permanently.

Schefter/Mort on HC Jobs: Likely to Return:

Adam Gase

Anthony Lynn

Dan Quinn Likely Out:

Jason Garrett

Freddie Kitchens

Doug Marrone

Pat Shurmur Interims Who Won’t Get Job:

Bill Callahan

Of course, some of these situations are fluid, and things can change over the next day or so.

One thing is for certain though: tomorrow will be eventful.