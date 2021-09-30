ESPN Ranked The 10 Best Rookies In The NFL So Far

In the months leading up to the 2021 NFL draft all of the talk was about the quarterback prospects.

No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence was seen as the best quarterback prospect since Andrew Luck. Meanwhile, No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson received comparisons to Patrick Mahomes and Aaron Rodgers.

Through three games of the 2021 season, though, the rookie quarterbacks have failed to live up to the hype. When ESPN’s Jeff Legwold issued his top 10 rookie rankings so far, only one quarterback made the list: Mac Jones.

The New England Patriots quarterback came in at No. 10. But who took over the top spot?

That honor belongs to Los Angeles Chargers rookie offensive lineman Rashawn Slater. Coming in at No. 2 was Dallas Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons.

Here’s the top five:

Rashawn Slater, OL, Chargers Micah Parsons, LB, Cowboys Greg Newsome, CB, Browns Pat Surtain II, CB, Broncos Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals

Slater and Parsons have immediately contributed for their teams in a major way. The former Northwestern offensive lineman is already one of the best as his position in the league.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys have used Parsons as an off-ball linebacker and in the pass rush. He’s exceeded expectations wherever the team asks him to line up.