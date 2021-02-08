ESPN Ranks Its Top 10 NFL Teams For 2021 Season

With the book closed on the 2020 football year, it already feels like as good a time as any to look ahead. ESPN did just that, releasing its first edition of “way too early” Power Rankings for the 2021 NFL season.

Unsurprisingly, the four teams that made the NFC and AFC Championship games sit in a class of their own. However, the full list looks full of Super Bowl contenders, which could make for an exciting season next fall.

The Kansas City Chiefs snagged the No. 1 spot despite their loss on Sunday night in Tampa Bay. With Andy Reid coaching a star-studded cast led by Patrick Mahomes, the 2019 Super Bowl champs will always be in the mix. With revenge on their minds, the Chiefs will likely enter next season as the favorites.

The AFC runner-up Buffalo Bills come in at No. 2 after retaining the bulk of their impressive coaching staff. Sean McDermott, Brian Daboll and Leslie Frazier will lead Josh Allen and company into 2021 with the hopes of building off a 13-3 season.

Despite consecutive losses in the NFC Championship, Matt LaFleur’s Green Bay Packers ranked No. 3 on ESPN’s list. Presuming the organization retains veteran Aaron Rodgers, the NFC North winners could easily make another deep run. Green Bay will need a handful of playmakers on offense and a bolstered defense to get into next season’s Super Bowl.

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl winning Tampa Bay Buccaneers claimed the No. 4 spot. After an impressive postseason run, led by the 43-year-old quarterback and stingy defense, Bruce Arians’s squad will return looking for a repeat.

Super Bowl LV is in the books 🏆 Here's how our writers are ranking teams for next season ➡️ https://t.co/pm3MNE8uft pic.twitter.com/JFKtNadx3P — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2021

The Los Angeles Rams came in at No. 5, while the Baltimore Ravens laid claim to the No. 6 rankings. LA will feature a new offense, built around former Lions quarterback Matt Stafford, while the Ravens hope to ride a run-heavy game plan further into the postseason. Both team’s defenses will remain their strengths come next fall.

Reigning Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns ranked No. 7 after a breakout season in 2020. If Baker Mayfield gets some help from the team’s defense, the AFC North competitors could make a run at the division crown.

A pair of NFC West teams, the Seattles Seahawks and the San Fransisco 49ers, were listed at No. 8 and No. 9, respectively. After both organizations underperformed this season, talented coaches Pete Carroll and Kyle Shanahan will need to go back to the drawing board.

The Tennessee Titans rounded out the list, ranking 10th. After inking a massive extension, Derrick Henry will hope to build off his 2,000-yard season and power Mike Vrabel’s club through the AFC.

Overall it’s hard to dispute any of ESPN’s way too early rankings, especially this far out from the season. One thing’s for sure: the 2021 NFL season can’t come soon enough.