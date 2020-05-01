ESPN Reportedly Has 4 People In Mind For Monday Night Football

Over the past few months, ESPN made bold plays to land former star quarterback Tony Romo and Peyton Manning for the broadcast booth.

After fans criticized the network’s latest “Monday Night Football” broadcasting team, the Worldwide Leader went big-name hunting. Unfortunately, ESPN lost on both as Romo stayed with CBS and Manning decided to remain a free agent.

After missing out on Romo and Manning, ESPN is reportedly giving up its pursuit of big-name free agents. Instead, the company is looking inward for its next broadcast team.

According to a report from Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, ESPN is considering four names currently employed by the network. Here’s more from the report:

At the top of the list are football analysts Louis Riddick and Dan Orlovsky, “SportsCenter” anchor-turned announcer Steve Levy, and former punter and fast-rising media personality Pat McAfee. Like nearly every company, ESPN and parent Disney have been hurt financially by the pandemic.

As Disney – which mostly owns ESPN – cuts costs, ESPN will likely be forced to do that same. That means rolling with a broadcast team that’s already employed at ESPN.

Fans have been clamoring for Louis Riddick to get the job for years. It looks like the Worldwide Leader might finally give him the chance.

ESPN did not respond to the report.