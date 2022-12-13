ESPN Reporter Reveals How Kyler Murray Reacted To Injury

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 28: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals leaves the field following a game against the Green Bay Packers at State Farm Stadium on October 28, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. The Packers defeated the Cardinals 24-21. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Kyler Murray got carted off the field on the opening drive of Monday night's game between the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots.

The quarterback appeared to suffer a non-contact injury on the game's third play. Murray's response only makes the scene more crushing.

ESPN's Lisa Salters reported (h/t Kyle Odegard) during the Monday Night Football broadcast that Murray sobbed once the cart got into the team's tunnel.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury later confirmed that Murray won't return to Monday's game. While the Cardinals said he suffered a knee injury, the extent remains unknown.

Colt McCoy, who started two games for the Cardinals last month, replaced Murray at State Farm Stadium.

Murray has accounted for 107 total touchdowns in 56 games since the Cardinals made him the No. 1 pick in 2019. He received a new contract after leading Arizona to the playoff last season, but the 25-year-old has averaged a career-worst 6.1 yards per pass attempt in his fourth season.

The Cardinals will hope for the best while awaiting Murray's prognosis.