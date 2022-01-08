ESPN’s Adam Schefter is not hearing good news about Antonio Brown’s NFL future.

Brown is currently a free agent following his release by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Though it’s unlikely Brown gets picked up in time for the fast-approaching NFL Playoffs, some believe he’ll land somewhere in time for the 2022 season.

However, Schefter is hearing otherwise.

During an appearance on SportsCenter on Saturday morning, the NFL insider offered a glum outlook on AB’s NFL future.

“You can believe his side. You can believe the Buccaneers’ side. The fact of the matter is there’s a lot of history that’s been built up here. When you talk to people around the league, they expressed doubt that he will get another chance in the league,” Schefter said, via Bleacher Report.

Antonio Brown may have run out of chances, but the NFL tends to forget things quickly. It wouldn’t shock us in the slightest if AB finds a home ahead of the 2022 season.

In fact, Brown apparently already received an offer to play football.. in the USFL. Former Steelers head coach Todd Haley – who will coach the Tampa Bay Bandits in the United States Football League – contacted Brown and gave him a chance to join the league.

Brown wasn’t interested.

“F–k out of here,” Brown said. “Bro, listen, I’m Antonio Brown. I played football at the highest level.”

Brown isn’t interested in the USFL, but there’s no doubt he wants another chance in the NFL. Is the interest reciprocated? It doesn’t sound like it, at least for now.