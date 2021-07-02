ESPN’s Adam Schefter Has Update On Josh Gordon’s NFL Future

Just a few months ago, football fans were surprised to see Josh Gordon in the Fan Controlled Football League.

However, he could soon be making his way back onto an NFL field. According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Gordon filed for reinstatement with the hopes of playing in the league again.

“Josh Gordon officially has submitted his reinstatement letter to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and hopes to be with a team for training camp, per a league source,” Schefter reported. “The NFL has been randomly drug testing Gordon for the past three months and is said to have passed all tests.”

Earlier this offseason, Gordon sat down with Schefter on his podcast. The former star wide receiver opened up on his exit from the NFL, but sent a clear message about his future in the league.

“There’s no quit in me, at least I’m thankful for that, and knowing how to get back on track has been my strong suit,” Gordon told Schefter. “What has been deemed once my weakness I can credit for helping me move forward in life.”

Gordon did not play in the NFL during the 2020 season, but did appear in 11 games in 2019 for the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks.

Hopefully we’ll see him back on the field and healthy in the near future.