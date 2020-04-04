ESPN’s Adam Schefter: NFL Teams “Preparing” For Virtual Draft

The 2020 NFL Draft was set to take place in Las Vegas later this month. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced the location has changed, but the date has not.

The draft will go on as scheduled, from April 23-25. However, due to the health issues facing the country, the league decided hosting thousands of fans in one location wasn’t the best idea.

With just three weeks until the draft is set to kick off, there still is no set location. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that teams are “preparing” for a significant change to their normal draft practices.

According to Schefter, teams are preparing for the draft to be done virtually. “NFL teams are now preparing to do the April 23-25 draft virtually, from home, away from their team facilities,” the NFL insider said.

High-level officials from multiple NFL teams are now preparing to do the April 23-25 draft virtually, from home, away from their team facilities, league sources tell ESPN. Awaiting final decision from NFL on an unprecedented draft. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 4, 2020

Earlier this week, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported the league is exploring

EA Sports, creator of the Madden NFL video game franchise, is looking to try and recreate that for players with a “virtual experience.” Per previous reports, at least 50 prospects are expected to be involved in the broadcast later this month.

The NFL has not announced official word on the 2020 draft, but it will have to do so soon.