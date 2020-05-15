ESPN’s Bomani Jones Trashes The NFL’s New Proposal

On Friday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting the NFL was considering a new proposal for future seasons.

According to a report from NFL reporter Jim Trotter, the league is proposing a significant change to the Rooney Rule. Trotter laid out a few changes the league is hoping to make.

One change is reportedly to “incentivize the hiring of minorities as head coaches or primary football executives by rewarding teams with improved draft slots.” That’s right, the NFL will reportedly move a team up in the draft for hiring a minority coach or general manager.

Immediately after the report emerged, fans criticized the necessity for the league’s new rule. ESPN personality Bomani Jones joined in, saying teams basically need to be “bribed” to hire minority candidates.

“Basically having to be bribed to seriously consider hiring minority coaches is a staggering indictment of the NFL,” he said.

At his state of the league address, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made it clear the current Rooney Rule wasn’t working. At least not enough.

“Clearly we are not where we want to be on this level,” he said. “It’s clear we need to change. We have already begun discussing those changes, what stages we can take next to determine better outcomes.”

Jones obviously thinks the latest proposal from the league isn’t a great sign for the NFL – and he’s not alone.