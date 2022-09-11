ESPN's Computer Already Changed Its Super Bowl Prediction
Prior to the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, released its prediction for the upcoming Super Bowl.
Here was the predicted Super Bowl matchup:
- Bills over Rams
That prediction has already changed.
ESPN's Football Power Index, following the Bills' dominant win over the Rams in Week 1 on Thursday night, has already changed its prediction.
Here's the new pick from ESPN's Football Power Index:
- Packers over Bills
Out are the Rams and in are the Packers, who are now projected to win the whole thing.
What's your Week 1 Super Bowl pick?