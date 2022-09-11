ESPN's Computer Already Changed Its Super Bowl Prediction

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A general view of the national anthem during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Prior to the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, released its prediction for the upcoming Super Bowl.

Here was the predicted Super Bowl matchup:

Bills over Rams

That prediction has already changed.

ESPN's Football Power Index, following the Bills' dominant win over the Rams in Week 1 on Thursday night, has already changed its prediction.

Here's the new pick from ESPN's Football Power Index:

Packers over Bills

Out are the Rams and in are the Packers, who are now projected to win the whole thing.

What's your Week 1 Super Bowl pick?