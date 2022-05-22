ESPN's Computer Model Releases Its Super Bowl Pick

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: A general view of the national anthem during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals met in the Super Bowl this past season.

Who will play for it all next year?

ESPN's computer model, the Football Power Index, has released its early projections for the 2022 NFL season.

Who will play in the Super Bowl?

According to ESPN's Football Power Index, the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams will play for it all next season.

The Bills are projected to emerge with a win, as the AFC East franchise has a 13.3 percent chance to make the Super Bowl and a 6.9 percent chance to win it.

