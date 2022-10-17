ESPN's Computer Names NFL's Toughest Remaining Schedule

CLEVELAND, OH - SEPTEMBER 22: A general view from the upper deck of FirstEnergy Stadium prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns on September 22, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. (Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns haven't capitalized on an exploitable early slate, and their sledding is about to get much rougher.

ESPN's Jake Trotter noted that the Football Power Index assigns Cleveland the NFL's toughest remaining schedule. They had the second-easiest set of matchups six weeks into the season.

As a result of the schedule, FPI only gives Cleveland an 11.7 percent chance of reaching the playoffs.

The Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, and Pittsburgh Steelers are the only AFC squads with a lower postseason probability.

A favorable strength of schedule didn't help Cleveland much. The Browns dropped to 2-4 after Sunday's 38-16 loss to the New England Patriots.

Their only wins came against the Steelers and Carolina Panthers, who respectively rank 29th and 31st in ESPN's FPI. The Los Angeles Chargers, who narrowly earned a 30-28 win in Week 5, represent Cleveland's only past opponent in the top 15.

That's about to change. Four of the Browns' next five opponents rank No. 7 or higher in FPI. That includes their next two games against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, both of whom they'll face again in December.

Cleveland also has a road game against the top-rated Buffalo Bills in Week 11 and a matchup against the Tampa Bay Bay Buccaneers the following week. The Browns could fall out of the playoff hunt by the time Deshaun Watson is eligible to return from his suspension in Week 13.