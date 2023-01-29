ESPN's Dianna Russini Reveals How Weather Could Help Bengals

JACKSONVILLE, FL - NOVEMBER 05: A Cincinnati Bengals helmet site on the field prior to the start of their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field on November 5, 2017 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

The weather forecast calls for frigid temperatures during Sunday's AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium.

While the Cincinnati Bengals had gripes about home-field advantage this postseason, they reportedly hope the freezing weather will benefit them when facing the Kansas City Chiefs.

Per ESPN's Dianna Russini, the defense believes the cold could present a challenge for Travis Kelce, who has experienced back spasms this week.

Kansas City lists the star tight end as questionable after putting him on the injury report Friday. However, ESPN's Adam Schefter said Kelce expects to play.

Kelce played a huge role in last weekend's Divisional Round win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 33-year-old caught 14 of 17 targets for 98 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 120 catches for 1,389 yards and 14 scores in 16 career playoff games.

He's not the only banged-up star on Kansas City's offense. Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in the opening half of their second-win victory.

According to Russini, the Bengals still aren't taking the star quarterback lightly. They think he's "going to be fine," but they're preparing to dial up the pressure.

The AFC Championship Game starts at 6:30 p.m. ET on CBS.