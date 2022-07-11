ESPN's Jeremy Fowler Names Interesting Suitor For Jimmy Garoppolo

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - NOVEMBER 01: Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers looks to throw the ball against the Seattle Seahawks in the first quarter of the game at CenturyLink Field on November 01, 2020 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear they want to trade Jimmy Garoppolo and enter the Trey Lance era. However, the NFC West franchise has been unable to find a trade partner.

As the 2022 season approaches, some teams may be taking a second look at their quarterback situation and realizing they need some help.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Seattle Seahawks are reportedly still monitoring the Garoppolo situation.

"A few executives I spoke to believe the 49ers are a bit stuck here because they need Garoppolo to pass a physical coming off the shoulder surgery, they need to re-negotiate his contract with that new team on his $24 million salary and the pool of suitors right now seems to be pretty small," Fowler said on SportsCenter this morning.

"Now a few things that are positive for San Fran. I believe Garoppolo's recovery has remained on schedule. He should start throwing now, or if he hasn't already he'll do a ramp-up phase so he can eventually pass that physical.

"You have Seattle that's still out there. ... I'm told internally they have discussed the possibility of Garoppolo playing for them."

Although it may be difficult to complete a trade between two NFC West teams, Seattle might be Garoppolo's only suitor at this point.

If the Seahawks are the only team calling, the 49ers might not have a choice.

Could we see Garoppolo playing for Seattle - facing the 49ers twice a year - next season?