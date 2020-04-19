ESPN’s Mel Kiper ‘Disgusted’ By 1 NFL Draft Narrative

There are only a few days to go until the 2020 NFL Draft, after which Mel Kiper Jr. will start preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

But while Kiper may be sad to see this year’s draft cycle over, there’s one thing he won’t complain about. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s Get Up!, the draft analyst said he was “disgusted” by a persistent narrative about Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I’m disgusted by it, Greeny,” Kiper told ESPN host Mike Greenberg. “It makes me sick. And I’ve been screaming about this for months. I hear this garbage everybody wants to spew about the Bengals, it’s ‘the horrible place to go, it’s awful. You’ve got no chance for a quarterback to have success.’

Kiper complained that he is tired of hearing people mock and insult the Bengals as an eternally terrible organization. While he admitted that it’s been decades since the Bengals were Super Bowl contenders, he pointed to the first half of the 2010s as proof that they can enjoy sustained success.

“So this notion that Joe Burrow’s going to a place that’s never won, never had success, never had a quarterback do anything is utterly ridiculous,” he concluded.

The Bengals certainly are among the most snake-bitten franchises in NFL history. But most of the problems the franchise has had come down to poor decisions and even poorer drafting.

If the Bengals plan on reached the playoffs in the near-future, nailing both in this year’s draft is a good start.

Do you agree with Mel Kiper Jr.?