ESPN’s Mel Kiper Names 1 NFL Draft Player On The Rise

For the longest time there’s been a pretty clear hierarchy as far as wide receivers in the NFL Draft goes. But Mel Kiper Jr. believes that another star wideout is quickly joining the field.

On Monday’s edition of NFL Live, the ESPN NFL Draft expert asserted that LSU superstar Justin Jefferson is on the rise. Kiper believes that Jefferson could wind up being taken in the middle of the first round.

Going back all the way to the 2019 college football season, it was widely believed that Oklahoma’s CeeDee Lamb and the Alabama duo of Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III would be the top three picks. By most accounts some combination of Lamb and Jeudy would be No. 1 and 2, with Ruggs going third.

But Kiper pointed out that Jefferson’s incredible final year at LSU combined with his strong Combine numbers have pushed him into that group. He declared that Jefferson could be the third or even second wide receiver taken.

“Everybody thinks the third receiver is going to be Henry Ruggs of Alabama, CeeDee Lamb of Oklahoma and of course Jerry Jeudy. There’s your top three,” Kiper said, per Saturday Down South. “But Justin Jefferson from LSU has jumped up into that mid-first round area where Denver is picking, where the 49ers are picking. Brilliant year and he ran a 4.43 at the Combine. He put it all together. Justin Jefferson is rising up draft boards. He could be the second, probably the third receiver off the board.”

Jefferson set several LSU receiving records this year. He caught 111 passes for 1,540 yards and 18 touchdowns, earning second-team All-SEC honors for his efforts.

But it was the College Football Playoff where he became a household name. In two games against Oklahoma and Clemson, Jefferson made a combined 23 catches for 333 yards and four touchdowns.

Do you think Jefferson will be one of the top two or three receivers taken in the NFL Draft?