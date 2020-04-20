ESPN’s Mel Kiper Names 1 Player Whose Stock Might Be Falling

The 2020 NFL Draft looks poised to have a very offense-heavy first round, and that could hurt some of the highest-rated defenders out there.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. believes that one of Nick Saban’s top players could fall all the way out of the round. During ESPN’s draft preview, Kiper speculated that Alabama CB Trevon Diggs might not hear his name called on Thursday due to inconsistent tape

“I like Trevon Diggs moving down a bit into the second round,” Kiper said, via Saturday Down South. “A little inconsistent on tape coming out of Alabama.”

This seems to gel with what some of the latest mock drafts project for Diggs. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein sees Diggs going somewhere between the first and second rounds. Tankathon’s most recent mock draft has him going No. 31 overall to the San Francisco 49ers.

On the flip side, NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah thinks Diggs could be one of the players who is taken higher than anticipated.

Talked to a bunch of GMs over the weekend. A couple of guys that will go higher than anticipated: USC OT Austin Jackson

TCU WR Jalen Reagor

Bama CB Trevon Diggs

TENN Edge Darrell Taylor — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 20, 2020

Diggs earned First-Team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2019 and has been a versatile contributor to Alabama since his freshman season. He’s played wide receiver, returner, and corner during his four years in Tuscaloosa.

