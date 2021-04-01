ESPN’s Todd McShay Picks Between Justin Fields, Mac Jones

Justin Fields or Mac Jones? That’s the hottest debate within the football world this week as the 2021 NFL Draft fast approaches.

Fields and Jones are in the mix to be selected third overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the upcoming draft. Some believe Fields is a no-brainer. Others think Jones fits the 49ers’ system better.

What does draft expert Todd McShay think? He prefers Fields. In fact, McShay went as far to say this week Fields is as “physically gifted” as any other quarterback prospect in this year’s draft class.

That’s quite the praise when you consider Fields’ quarterback competition (Trevor Lawrence).

“This guy (Fields) is as physically gifted as any quarterback in this class and that includes Trevor Lawrence, who’s going to be the No. 1 pick to Jacksonville,” McShay said on ESPN’s Get Up!, via 247Sports.com. “I think he’s better than Mac Jones. I would draft him ahead of Mac Jones. I only put Mac Jones at No. 3 because of the information I’m getting from teams and, listen, that could change. Justin Fields, if developed properly, in the right situation, has a chance to be one of the elite quarterbacks in the NFL. I truly believe that and I’m not going to back down from it.”

While Todd McShay prefers Justin Fields, the 49ers may prefer Mac Jones.

There’s plenty of rumors linking Jones to San Francisco, which just traded up to pick No. 3 in the 2021 NFL Draft.

We’ll find out later this month whether or not those rumors were accurate. The 2021 NFL Draft commences on Thursday, Apr. 29.