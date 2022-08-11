Evan McPherson Has Walkup Song Idea: NFL World Reacts

Kickers are an overlooked part of the NFL, but that could change with help from a walk-up song.

Former New York Giants center Shaun O'Hara suggested the notion to Evan McPherson, who immediately got on board. The Cincinnati Bengals kicker loved the idea of him and his peers getting entrance music like a pro wrestler or MLB closer.

"It could bring a whole new level of excitement to the game-winning field goal," McPherson said.

In regards to what song he'd select, McPherson said he'd "go back to my Super Bowl days," referencing the halftime concert he famously stayed on the field to watch as his Bengals faced the Los Angeles Rams. He picked "Without Me" by Eminem.

Fans also co-signed the kicker walk-out song, with one suggesting the Bengals should make this a reality and play McPherson's choice.

Others, including former NFL kicker Lawrence Tynes, made their own song selections.

McPherson quickly emerged as one of the position's brightest performers when making 28 of 33 field-goal attempts, including nine of 11 tries from 50 yards or longer, as a rookie. He was then perfect throughout the postseason, draining 14 field goals and six extra points.

Playing the uncensored lyrics to "Without Me" at Paul Brown Stadium would cause more than a little controversy, but a walk-up song would create electric moments when a kicker trots onto the field in a pivotal spot.