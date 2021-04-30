The Spun

Everyone Has Same Complaint With The NFL Draft Tonight

A general view of the stage at the NFL Draft.ARLINGTON, TX - APRIL 26: A video board displays the text "ON THE CLOCK" for the New England Patriots during the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium on April 26, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The 2021 NFL Draft is about to start. Really, it should have started by now, but the power of television is too much to overcome.

The draft is always a drawn out production, and this year is no different. Since the event “got underway” at 8 p.m. ET, we’ve already had a feature on presumed first-round pick Trevor Lawrence, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell get booed while on stage for the intro and a performance from the band Kings of Leon.

We’re not sure about anybody who is there in Cleveland, but plenty of fans and media watching on television are not happy this is taking so long.

They’re not that impressed with Kings of Leon either, for what it’s worth.

Considering how long and drawn out draft season is, this final wait before picks finally start happening is agonizing. It will be over soon though.

The first pick is in, and we’re expecting the actual draft to begin shortly. Thank God.


