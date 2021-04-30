Everyone Has Same Complaint With The NFL Draft Tonight

The 2021 NFL Draft is about to start. Really, it should have started by now, but the power of television is too much to overcome.

The draft is always a drawn out production, and this year is no different. Since the event “got underway” at 8 p.m. ET, we’ve already had a feature on presumed first-round pick Trevor Lawrence, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell get booed while on stage for the intro and a performance from the band Kings of Leon.

We’re not sure about anybody who is there in Cleveland, but plenty of fans and media watching on television are not happy this is taking so long.

They’re not that impressed with Kings of Leon either, for what it’s worth.

Did Kings of Leon have to pay for this publicity? I hope so. — Domonique Foxworth (@Foxworth24) April 30, 2021

Whoever Leon is, he sucks. — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) April 30, 2021

I will not tell my future kids that the first live concert I saw post-pandemic was Kings of Leon. — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) April 30, 2021

Can’t wait to tell my son about the first Post-Pandemic concert. Cleveland’s own Kings of Leon! — Matt Kiebus (@mjkiebus) April 30, 2021

No one wants Kings of Leon even fans of Kings of Leon. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) April 30, 2021

Alright, enough of the damn kings of leon, start the draft! #NFLDraft — Pat Ragazzo (@ragazzoreport) April 30, 2021

not to oversimplify it, but this is NOT the vibe. — Taryn Hatcher (@TarynNBCS) April 30, 2021

Can we start this draft please. — Michael Lombardi (@mlombardiNFL) April 30, 2021

Considering how long and drawn out draft season is, this final wait before picks finally start happening is agonizing. It will be over soon though.

The first pick is in, and we’re expecting the actual draft to begin shortly. Thank God.