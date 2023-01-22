Everyone Had Same Problem With Cris Collinsworth On Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

It's safe to say that the NFL world is growing tired of Cris Collinsworth's extreme love for Patrick Mahomes.

NBC had the call of Saturday's Chiefs vs. Jaguars game. Mahomes went out with an injury early in the contest, though ended up re-entering the game and playing through some serious pain.

Kansas City topped Jacksonville, moving on to the AFC Championship Game.

Throughout the contest, NFL fans on Twitter expressed their annoyance with Collinsworth and his love of Mahomes.

Mahomes and the Chiefs, meanwhile, are off to the AFC Championship Game, where they will be facing either the Buffalo Bills or the Cincinnati Bengals.

Buffalo and Cincinnati are playing on Sunday afternoon.