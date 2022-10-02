Everyone Has Same Complaint With NFL's Late Afternoon Slate

DETROIT, MI - NOVEMBER 24: A detailed view of an NFL shield logo painted on the field before the game between the Detroit Lions and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Ford Field on November 24, 2013 in Detroit, Michigan. The Buccaneers defeated the Lions 24-21. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/Detroit Lions/Getty Images)

If you're looking for a break from football watching on this NFL Sunday, now might be the time.

There are only three games currently being played, and none of the matchups--Las Vegas-Denver, Arizona-Carolina and Green Bay-New England--are that enticing.

Not surprisingly, many fans have taken note of the weak slate and are voicing their displeasure on social media.

Packers-Patriots is the national "Game of the Week" on CBS right now, and a few years ago, it would have merited that designation. But not only do the Patriots not have Tom Brady anymore, they don't even have Mac Jones (high ankle sprain) and Brian Hoyer (knocked out in the first quarter today).

It's fourth-round rookie Bailey Zappe taking on a loaded Green Bay defense at Lambeau. Good luck, kid.

As for Cardinals-Panthers, neither team is very good or well-coached, and while Broncos-Raiders might have potential, the Raiders are 0-3 and Denver is 2-1 despite being completely inept offensively.

In short, these late games don't look too appetizing. Maybe they will prove us wrong though.