Everyone Has Same Message For Manti Te'o After Documentary

Former Notre Dame and NFL linebacker Manti Te'o.

SAN DIEGO, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Inside linebacker Manti Te'o #50 of the San Diego Chargers looks on against the Dallas Cowboys at Qualcomm Stadium on September 29, 2013 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Netflix's new documentary on the Manti Te'o catfishing saga was released earlier this week.

The two-part documentary, which delves into Te'o's Notre Dame career and his "fake girlfriend" story, has been growing in popularity in recent days.

Pretty much everyone who has watched it is coming away with the same message for Te'o.

"We're sorry."

Many sports fans made fun of Te'o, joking about his fake girlfriend situation and mocking him for falling for it.

However, after watching the documentary, it's clear that he was simply the victim of an elaborate scheme. And it's clear that he's been seriously impacted by it.

We're sorry, Manti.