Everyone Has The Same NFL Team In Mind For Josh Rosen

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 29: Josh Rosen #16 passes during the final preseason NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons on August 29, 2021 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

At this moment, Josh Rosen is a free agent. However, the NFL world believes one team in the NFC should pursue him fairly soon.

Countless NFL analysts and fans would like to see the Carolina Panthers sign Rosen.

The Panthers don't really need another quarterback. Their depth chart is already crowded heading into training camp.

The main reason why people want the Panthers to pursue Rosen is because he'd give them yet another top-10 pick from the 2018 NFL Draft - they already have Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold.

"If the Panthers just sign Josh Rosen they can have a QB room entirely built out of top 10 picks from the 2018 NFL Draft. That’s just great value," Rodger Sherman of The Ringer sarcastically said.

"The Panthers should sign Josh Rosen just to finish off their collection of 2018 NFL Draft first round QBs that aren't the good ones," Jeff Asher wrote.

"The good news for the Panthers is if Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold both fail, they can always sign Josh Rosen," Kevin Boilard of Heavy.com tweeted.

Rosen spent the 2021 season with the Falcons. In limited action, he completed 2-of-11 pass attempts for 19 yards with two interceptions.

Unfortunately for Rosen, he has not lived up to his draft billing.