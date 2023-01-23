Everyone Has The Same Question For John Lynch Tonight

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 22: General Manager John Lynch of the San Francisco 49ers looks on prior to a game against the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Divisional Playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Did John Lynch teleport onto the field on Sunday night?

One moment, the San Francisco 49ers general manager was in the booth, watching the final drive of the game by the Dallas Cowboys offense.

The next moment, Lynch was down celebrating on the field.

"Did John Lynch parachute down to the field? That was quick," Mark Schlereth wrote.

Everyone's wondering the same thing about the former NFL star turned general manager.

"Random, but... John Lynch was just in a suite and is now on the sideline. How?!" one fan wrote.

"I can’t be the only one wondering how the hell John Lynch got down to the sideline that fast…?" one fan added.

"Man, John Lynch sure did have an elevator held for him. 11 seconds ago he was waving Schultz's effort incomplete up in his suite," one fan added.

When your team is on the verge of beating the Cowboys in the playoffs, you get down to the field quickly.