Everyone Has The Same Theory With Tom Brady, Gisele

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with Gisele Bundchen after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady officially returned to the Buccaneers on Monday, following an extended absence away from the team.

The 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback was away from the Bucs for 11 days for "personal reasons." Brady has yet to address why he was away, outside of shooting down the wild "Masked Singer" rumor.

Still, one popular theory is emerging with Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen.

Fans and reporters seem to think that when Brady was retired earlier this year, he and his wife made plans to visit the Bahamas in mid-August.

Gisele made Brady follow through with those vacation plans, fans think.

"League sources indicated that his time away from the team included a trip to the Bahamas at an exclusive resort and primarily for family time with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. His commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football, and there was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons...

A league source said that he was definitely not expected to retire again and would fulfill his commitments to his coaches and teammates," Aaron Wilson reported.

Brady is back with his teammates now, though, just in time for the start of the regular season.

Tampa Bay opens the year against Dallas on Sunday, Sept. 11.