Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Davante Adams' Pro Bowl Celebration

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Rodgers #12 and Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers walk off the field together after a game against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field on September 20, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Lions 35-17. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Davante Adams hasn't been subtle about his desire to reunite with Aaron Rodgers.

The Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver invited his former Green Bay Packers teammate to his neighborhood and liked Twitter posts speculating on the Raiders landing Rodgers. He appeared to send a message to the quarterback during Sunday's Pro Bowl Games.

After scoring a two-point conversation in the flag football contest, Adams looked at the camera and performed Rodgers' signature celebration. He pantomimed placing a championship belt around his waste, a gesture the four-time MVP has done many times throughout his decorated career.

Twitter users noticed and doubt the move was coincidental.

Rodgers hasn't shied away from trade speculation either. While golfing at the Pebble Peach Pro-Am, he told CBS reporter Amanda Bailonis that Raiders fans were recruiting him the most during the tournament.

He advised another fan referencing Adams' neighborhood comments to tell the wideout to buy him a house.

The Packers could trade the 39-year-old Rodgers and begin the Jordan Love era. Meanwhile, the Raiders are almost certain to move on from Derek Carr, who ended his ninth season on the bench.

According to the AP's Justin Cohen, Rodgers told his agent he'd prefer to play for the Raiders over the New York Jets, another highly speculated suitor.