Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About NBC’s Broadcast Today

Football fans have becomes accustomed to hearing the dulcet tones of Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth on NBC’s Sunday Night Football over the years.

But on this particular Sunday in 2022, the two broadcasters strapped on their headsets for a mid-afternoon playoff game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams.

The No. 2 and No. 4 seeds in the NFC took the field at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa this weekend for a divisional round game. Michaels and Collinsworth were on the call for the 3 p.m. ET kickoff.

Although the two NBC broadcasters are well-liked around the football world, many were still caught off-guard to hear them in the middle of a Sunday afternoon.

Every other game that Michaels and Collinsworth have been involved with this year has come once the sun has set, making Sunday’s telecast of Rams-Buccaneers feel almost out of place.

Many fans and media members around the sports world expressed similar feelings about the NBC day game. While a few were in favor of hearing Michaels’ world-class play-by-play at any point in the day, the majority found themselves wishing that the NFC contest was taking place at night.

hearing al michaels and cris collinsworth when the sun is up feels odd — Harry Lyles Jr. (@harrylylesjr) January 23, 2022

Al Michaels calling a football game in the sunlight feels so strange. — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) January 23, 2022

It's wrong to hear Al Michaels' voice with the sun still up — Diante Lee (@PFF_DLee) January 23, 2022

Not used to seeing Al Michaels in daylight. — Roy Philpott (@RoyPhilpott) January 23, 2022

I didn't realize Al Michaels came out during daylight hours. — Joe (R-E-L-A-X) Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) January 23, 2022

I don’t think I can get used Al Michaels calling a day game. Let’s just play this one later. — Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) January 23, 2022

Mid afternoon Al Michaels warms the soul — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 23, 2022

CBS Sports’ Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will fill NBC’s usual nighttime slot this evening, for an AFC divisional game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Buffalo Bills. The highly anticipated matchup will kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, Michaels and Collinsworth will do their best to deliver a strong telecast on Sunday for the last time this season until the Super Bowl. They’ll be back on the air when NBC broadcasts Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13.