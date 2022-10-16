Everyone Made Same Joke About Tom Brady's Sideline Blowup

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 9: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with Blaine Gabbert #11 as they walk to the locker room during an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 9, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Tom Brady had quite the sideline blowup in the first half of Sunday's game in Pittsburgh.

The Buccaneers quarterback went viral for his sideline blowup with his offensive linemen, who were on the receiving end of a lot of F-bombs.

Brady's sideline blowup went viral.

Unsurprisingly, there were a lot of Brady-divorce jokes made about the blowup.

"when the boys are out trying to have a good time but the one guy going through a bad divorce won't stop talking about it," one fan joked.

"I'm not going through a divorce for yall to play like this!"-Brady," another fan joked.

"Tom Brady really got a divorce just to keep playing football so he could lose to the Steelers," one fan added.

Brady and the Bucs will need to squeeze one out late against the Steelers.