Everyone Made The Same Joke About Antonio Brown's Decision

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 02: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown made it clear over the weekend he doesn't intend to play in the NFL in 2022.

In an interview with Fan Controlled Football, Brown made it sound like the decision to stay away from the game was his alone.

"You can’t play forever. I think I’m a great player that’s done everything in the game," Brown said.

However, given Brown's checkered past, and the fact his tenure with the Tampa Bay Bucs ended with him shirtless leaving the field mid-game, you can forgive people for not quite taking him at his word.

Not surprisingly, Brown saying he's not playing next year was met with many people making the obvious joke.

Of course, if we've learned anything about Antonio Brown over the years, it's that he is apt to change his mind at the drop of a hat. Right now, it sounds like he's accepted his fate of being shunned by the NFL.

Let's see if things change as the offseason moves on, or if next season begins and Brown still isn't on a team.