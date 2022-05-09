Everyone Made The Same Tom Brady Joke On Sunday

MIAMI BEACH, FL - MAY 04: Tom Brady at the IWC Schaffhausen The Big Pilot charity golf challenge at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Manny Hernandez/Getty Images) Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady attended Sunday afternoon's first-ever Miami Grand Prix Formula 1 race.

Air pressure jokes were made.

Brady, who was infamously accused of "deflating" footballs during his New England Patriots tenure, was around some high-powered cars on Sunday.

"Ready to change a tire if needed guys…" Brady tweeted.

Jokes were made...

"Just be careful to not deflate it in the process," one fan tweeted.

"He knows all about air pressure," another fan added.

"As long as it’s inflated," one fan added.

"Waits for air pressure jokes to fill this thread....." another fan added on social media.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen took home the win on Sunday.