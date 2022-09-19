Everyone Made The Same Tony Romo Joke On Sunday

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 19: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys during a pre-season game at AT&T Stadium on August 19, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Tony Romo knows what it's like to be on both ends of the "starting quarterback loses his job to a backup" situation.

The former Dallas Cowboys star quarterback replaced Drew Bledsoe and never gave his job up. Then, at the end of his career, Romo lost his starting job to Dak Prescott due to an injury. Prescott never gave the job back, either.

It's probably unlikely that Cooper Rush does the same to Prescott, but the jokes were being made this weekend.

The Cowboys improved to 1-1 on the season with Sunday's big win over the Bengals.

Dallas will play at New York next week.