Everyone Said The Same Thing About Aaron Rodgers Last Night

On Friday night, the second and third rounds of the 2020 NFL draft rolled on as teams attempted to fill out their respective rosters.

Several teams have dominated the draft thus far. The Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns and New York Giants have received high marks for their drafts through the first three rounds.

However, there must be losers if there are winners. One fanbase that is not happy with the team’s leadership are the Green Bay Packers, who have yet to provide extra weapons for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

In fact, the team traded up in the first round to draft Rodgers’ potential replacement – Utah State quarterback Jordan Love. With two picks on Friday night, Packers fans hoped the team would draft a wide receiver for Rodgers.

That didn’t happen. Instead, the team reached for a running back, Boston College standout AJ Dillon, and took a tight end, Cincinnati’s Josiah Deguara.

Immediately after those picks, everyone made the same joke about Rodgers – he should retire.

Aaron Rodgers should retire tonight. — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) April 25, 2020

Are the Packers trying to get Aaron Rodgers to retire? — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) April 25, 2020

The Packers have one of the best wide receivers in the NFL in Davante Adams.

However, outside of Adams, the team lacks another true option. Rodgers has plenty of time left on his contract with the team, but they aren’t making it easy on him.